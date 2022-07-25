Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: the first official plot of the film | Cinema

There are still several months left until the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and we still know little about James Gunn’s film. Therefore, any small official detail can reveal interesting information on the story that, according to the director himself, will conclude the events of the Guardians as we know them.

On the sidelines of the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the Italian division of Disney has announced the first official synopsis of the film, which contains some information on the plot:

In the movie Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the beloved group of outsiders seem a little different lately. Peter Quill, still strained by the loss of Gamora, must gather his team around him to defend the universe, as well as protect one of them. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Who will be the character to protect? Whether it’s Rocket, about whose past we will find out much more given the description of the teaser trailer shown to the audience in Room H? We will keep you updated about it!

We remind you that the Guardians of the Galaxy will return with a special Christmas on Disney + at the end of the year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

