Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn cites Jim Starlin as one of the sources of inspiration for Adam Warlock | Cinema

During an interview with CB after the presentation of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at San Diego Comic-Con, James Gunn talked about the sources of inspiration for Adam Warlock, the character played by Will Poulter.

Here are the words of the director:

I love the old Jim Starlin stuff, so there are a lot of references like that, but at the same time it’s kind of like all Guardians. It comes from this sort of natural world of space opera of the Guardians. It is the most important thing of all.

Also Will Poulter spoke to MTV News about the role. The actor said he was honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel Universe, he explained that he could say little and nothing about his experience of him, but he loved to establish a collaborative relationship with the director.

He also announced, of course, to expect some “gold” when it comes to the appearance of his character:

We remind you that the Guardians of the Galaxy will return with a special Christmas on Disney + at the end of the year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

