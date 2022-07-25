‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Chris Pratt says Peter Quill is ‘in denial’, leaving Guardians vulnerable

ads

It will be six years since we last saw the Guardians of the Galaxy on their own adventure by the time guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 at launch. Many Marvel fans are waiting to see what happens to each character since the events of avengers endgame. Chris Pratt says that Star-Lord/Peter Quill is still in denial about Gamora (Zoe Saldana), which could leave the Guardians vulnerable.

Gamora will be different in the next ‘Guardians’ movie

James Gunn and Chris Pratt | Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

the guardians return guardians of the galaxy vol. 3. Chris Pratt as Star-Lord will be reunited with Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). The Guardians will also be joined by Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. One character that many fans are curious about is Gamora.

Saldana is set to return, but it won’t be the version fans have grown accustomed to. In Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin), who sacrificed her to acquire the soul stone. However, she came back avengers endgame like a past version that hadn’t met the Guardians yet. This version is still out there somewhere in the galaxy and the Guardians might be looking for it.

Chris Pratt says Star-Lord is dealing with the loss of Gamora in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Chris Pratt recently attended San Diego Comic Con 2022 for a preview guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 at the Marvel Studios panel. In an interview with Variety at SDCC, Pratt pokes fun at Star-Lord’s emotional state at the beginning of the film and says that he could leave the rest of the team vulnerable.

“Well, Quill is obviously devastated,” Pratt said. “The love of his life, Gamora, doesn’t know who he is. She is a different person than the one she came to know and love and he is reeling from it. He’s just dealing with the emotion of it and in denial and like she’s not really able to function well. That’s where we find him and he’s dealing with that throughout this movie and it leaves the Guardians vulnerable. He spends most of the movie trying to make up for his lack of presence and, you know, a good mood with the emotional state that he’s in.”

The exclusive trailer shown at Comic Con for guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 it is described as very emotional and many of the cast members said they choked backstage watching it. So we can expect an emotional ride in James Gunn’s latest adventure.

What will Pratt do next?

Chris Pratt is having a huge summer with blockbusters including jurassic world domain, Thor: love and thunderY terminal list on Amazon Prime Video. Pratt’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could come to an end soon, and the actor isn’t sure what’s next. However, he wants to continue working with interesting filmmakers.

“I don’t know, I really don’t know,” the actor shares. “I hope to continue working with great filmmakers. Working with James Gunn has been amazing. I’m working with great storytellers and collaborating as much as I can in the process. I hope to continue doing it as long as you allow me, I will continue doing it”.

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 hits theaters May 5, 2023.

