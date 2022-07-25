Great and dear friends of entertainment

It is said who has a friend, has a treasure. On July 30 is celebrated the international friendship day, in honor of that feeling that is capable of uniting very different people. The United Nations General Assembly established it in 2011. EXPRESSIONS introduces them to several good friends.

Marlon and Michael

Miguel Cedeno and Marlon Acosta they had a friendship proof of everything. The producer was not only the boss of the presenter of ‘From mouth to mouth’, he was also his adviser and many say that he was even a kind of father. He was in the good moments and in the worst of his life, when Miguel was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer, and even in his death. They met 18 years ago, but the friendship was strengthened 12 years ago.

Sandra and Oswaldo

The theater unites Sandra Pareja and Oswaldo Segura. Many times they have been seen in the productions of the group La Mueca and also on TV. They shared in ‘My adorable trainees’ and soon we will see them in the new TC series, ‘Pepe, the mechanic’. Their friendship is solid as a rock. They both respect each other professionally.

Tina and Amy

the comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler They’ve been close friends for a long time, dating back to their early years in improv comedy in Chicago, and then shared success in film and television and as award show hosts. An ingredient that has not been lacking in this relationship is good humor.

Leonard and Kate

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio when they met filming the movie ‘Titanic’, they did not imagine that they would end up starring in one of the most stable friendships in Hollywood. They have been friends since 1997, when they got into the shoes of Rose and Jack. That love story in fiction united them forever in real life. When the actor won the Oscar for ‘The Revenant’, she was one of the happiest.

Teresa and Tanya

A Teresa Arboleda and Tania Tinoco They were united by the same passion: journalism. Both shared a large part of their lives, in Ecuavisa. The first retired from that company last year, the second continued working in it until the end of her days. They were great friends and confidants. With the death of Tania physically they separated, but spiritually they remain together.