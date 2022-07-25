gray man ryan gosling ken barbie

Had it been released a few months earlier, ‘grey man’the film that ‘revived’ Ryan Gosling after four years away from the screens, would have revealed that the actor would be the one who plays Ken in the live action from ‘Barbie’.

How do we know?

Without getting to spoilers, if you haven’t seen it yet the new Netflix movie, which premiered on July 22we anticipate that you will find a reference to the role of Ryan that everyone talks about.

And it is that, although he is the protagonist of ‘Grey Man’, the tape to which the streaming platform has invested the most money (200 million dollars)Seeing him transformed into Ken was what grabbed everyone’s attention.

The ‘Barbie’ reference in ‘Grey Man’

In one of the scenes that takes place in Prague, Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans, offers a large reward to whoever takes the life of Sierra Six, Ryan Gosling’s character.

When giving the order, Lloyd refers to Six as ‘Ken doll’which would be the great proof that it was already written that Ryan was chosen for this role.

“An extra $10 million to the first guy to put a bullet through the Ken doll’s brain,” says Hansen.

The Russo Brothers ‘mock’ Ryan as Ken in ‘Barbie’

It is incredible to see the great difference between the two Ryan Gosling characters, on the one hand, being in charge of ‘disappearing’ the bad guys, and on the other, embodying Barbie’s partner, who will be played by Margot Robbie.

Even earlier this month, Anthony and Joseph V. Russo, directors of ‘Grey Man’, joked about it.

“I think Ken’s life is even more difficult than the life of ‘Grey Man’ (…) Ken has no money, he has no job, he has no car, he has no house. He’s going through some stuff,” Anthony noted while promoting Ntflix’s new action movie.