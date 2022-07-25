Google launches operating system to resurrect old computers

Bring your old computer back to life with ChromeOS Flex. Photo: Getty Images / Illustrative

What would you use that for? old computer If we told you that there is a operating system developed by Google to revive old computers? Your name Chrome OS Flex. It’s free and turns any old PC or Mac into a functional and modern one chrome book.

see more While the cyberpunk kitten comes out, we’re going to experiment with chromeOS flex on an old laptop. pic.twitter.com/29sBaveiUF — Argy, a witch contaminated by the hive (@argy89) July 19, 2022

you may have one old computera “dinosaur” over a decade that you no longer use in House. If you were to get it to work you would need to update it with recent versions of some operating system. You would not have manufacturers supportneither security patches to solve vulnerabilities of said computer.

Install Chrome OS Flex of Google in pc Y Mac It is safe and can be done through a USB. Machines will boot fast, won’t slow down over time, automatically update in the background, and can be managed from the cloud.

What is Chrome OS Flex?

Chrome OS Flex is an operating system Google Linux-basedfocused on offering a modern experience for browsing the Internet and with the tools and services it offers GoogleWhat google drive, gmail and access to some applications of Android.

All user information is stored in the cloud and you can change computers if you wish. Just sign in to a new computer with a username and password and the computer will be set up exactly the same way it was last logged in on another computer.

What limitations does Chrome OS Flex?

However, it has some limitations. For example, it does not include some of the security features of Chrome OSsuch as the verified upload process or support for TPM (Trusted Platform Module)a component that helps keep data encryption secure.

see more I hadn’t tried ChromeOS Flex and it’s pretty cool. It’s almost ChromeOS with some limitations but interestingly Stadia pulls better than Windows 11. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dFDJKxc7Wf — Om 🦦 (@omartosca) July 5, 2022

But it’s still a great option easy to install and manipulate than other operating systems they can cum in old computersas Chrome OS Flex it has regular security updates and tools for use on business computers.

What do you require to install ChromeOS Flex?

Chrome OS Flex It is a sustainable way of upgrade old computersbecause it only requires 64 bit compatible chip Y 16 Gb available hard drive. Works on most PCs either macor in Intel or AMD processors released since 2010. Google has almost certified 300 models.

What advantages do you have when installing ChromeOS Flex?

The cybersecurity sandboxing technology of Chrome OS Flex provides a safe environment for opening suspicious files and eliminates the need for antivirus software, plus internal security controls prevent data loss on lost or stolen devices.

The operating system of ChromeOS Flex extends the life of old computers, reduce e-waste with a sustainable and friendly solution with the environment.

ChromeOS Flex saves Nordic Choice Hotels

Nordic Choice Hotelswith 200 hotels in Finland and the countries balticsreceived an attack from ransomware, which paralyzed most of the network systems, including the one that operates the digital access cards to the rooms, which raised fears that the hotels would be closed for months. This huge problem was fixed in just one weekend with Chrome OS Flex.

Nordic Choice Hotels replaced Windows with Chrome OS Flex on all their devices and it was very easy to implement, where the employees were offered a guide so that in two days they could convert around 2 thousand computers in 200 hotels in 5 different countries.

Bjørn Arild Wisthdeputy general manager of Nordic Choice Hotelsstated that the implementation of Chrome OS Flex saved them, because it turns out to be a stable, secure and uncomplicated operating system in the hotels that use it, and allowed them to avoid complications with guests.

you may have one old computer in Houseyou could revive her and know how she runs Chrome OS Flex. Here is the link where you can download it for free. You just have to fill out a form.