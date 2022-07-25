Goodbye to Bob Rafelson, director of “My life is my life” and “The mountains of the moon”

Bob Rafelson was born in New York into a Jewish family, and was the cousin of Samson Raphaelson, the screenwriter of a good handful of Ernst Lubitsch films. He reconciled an adventurous life with trips to Arizona to attend a rodeo, or rock out to jazz, with studying philosophy at one of the prestigious Ivy League universities, Darmoutn College. When he did his military service he ended up in Japan, and there he met Yasujiro Ozu’s cinema, which he appreciated very much, especially tales of tokyo.

As a filmmaker, he can be associated in part with the so-called “television generation”, because in the 1960s, together with producer David Susskind, he made the television show “The Monkees” for Columbia Screen Gems, dedicated to this band of rock. Precisely his debut on the screen was with Head, an anti-establishment film from 1968 co-written with his friend Jack Nicholson, starring “The Monkees”, and apparently conceived under the influence of drugs; The actor even said that “you might think that I gave him the opportunity to start a career, but it was he who gave it to me.” It’s not that it was a box office smash, but it attracted attention and made it possible to create a company, together with his friends Bert Schneider and Steve Blauner, the BBS (acronym for Bert, Bob and Steve) Productions, from which came a countercultural film that marked epoch, Easy Rider. His approach is somewhat reminiscent of Coppola’s with Zoetrope almost at the same time, and from there another mythical film by Peter Bogdanovich would also come out, The last movie (1971).

Very shortly after, in 1970, Rafelson would deliver, starring Jack Nicholson, what is undoubtedly his best film, My life is my lifewith a plot about truncated dreams that achieved 4 Oscar nominations, for best film, screenplay and leading actors, Nicholson and Karen Black.

Rafelson’s association with Nicholson was a happy one, and although the actor’s price was skyrocketing and all the directors wanted to work with him, there was time to work together repeatedly, in addition to the aforementioned they were together in The King of Marvin Gardens (1972), the postman Always calls two times (1981), remake of Tay Garnett’s classic film noir, with more explicit eroticism, the somewhat deteriorated comedy she never refuses (1992) and another sample of updated film noir, blood and wine (nineteen ninety six). The filmmaker considered the characters and their effort to be free from the constraints of the environment in which they were formed to be very important in his films.

It is clear that the moral ambiguity and existentialist features of film noir attracted him, since he also filmed The case of the black widow (1987), with wonderful Debra Winger and Theresa Russell, and the adaptation of an unfinished novel by Raymond Chandler in Poodle Springs (1998), with the leading role of the deceased a few weeks before James Caan. Even when tackling an unlikely genre like adventure based on historical events, in mountains of the moon (1990), about the explorations of the British Richard Burton, gives it a very personal touch, not suitable for all palates, this is not Indiana Jones. Although the greatest rarity in his filmography is the 1976 film I want to stay hungryin which there were some then young and unknown actors, who answer to the men of Jeff Bridges, Sally Field and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Bob Rafelson married Toby Carr, with whom she had two children, and who was a production designer on several of her films. The misfortune caused daughter Julie, aged 11, to die from a gas explosion. Toby suffered from cancer from which he recovered, and the couple divorced, although they remained on good terms. Rafelson’s second wife, Gabrielle Taurek, bore him two sons. The filmmaker has died of lung cancer at the age of 89.