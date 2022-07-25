Gigi Hadid: the most beautiful looks on the red carpet and at fashion shows

It is not only her beauty – inherited from her mother, model Yolanda Foster – that has catapulted her into the firmament of fashion stars. If Gigi Hadid, today, is a successful top model, loved by Gen Z, it is also thanks above all to her great personality, that she too shines through in her style choices.

Since he made his debut in the fashion world, Gigi has achieved many milestones. She also became the mother of little Khai, who is now one year old and whom she had from the ex Zayn Malik. For Gigi, friendship and family are all about her and with her sister Bella she shares events and catwalks.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid – Max Mara Spring / Summer 2020 Pietro D’Aprano / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid queen of the catwalk

Gigi Hadid signed with IMG Models in 2011. She shoots her first campaign with the Guess brand. In 2014 she becomes the face of Tom Ford Eyewear together with Patrick Schwarzenegger and she debuts on the Desigual catwalk during New York Fashion Week. It is her springboard that will lead her to conquer the world of fashion. From this moment on, all the fashion houses will compete for it. Thus she walks the catwalk of Jean Paul Gaultier, Sonia Rykiel, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Jeremy Scott, Tom Ford, Anna Sui, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Max Mara, Emilio Pucci and Balmain. Her first cover is not long in coming: she appears on Vogue Australia and becomes ambassador of various fashion houses such as Max Mara and Balmain. It is her Victoria’s Secret fashion show that makes her famous all over the world. Gigi parades next to the Angels, at least as beautiful as they are. And so she reaches some very important goals: she becomes the cover girl of Vogue UK, the face of Versace and wins the title of “Best Look” at the MTV Awards.

Among her most beautiful catwalks we remember that of Alberta Ferretti’s spring / summer 2019 where she appeared with a soap and water look, dressed in a simple T-shirt, with pale pink high-waisted trousers and flat sandals.