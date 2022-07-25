Gerard Piqué targeted during Real Madrid-Barcelona: chants for Shakira

It should have been a simple one friendly pre-season, of those to put minutes in the legs and breath in the lungs. Instead, Real Madrid-Barcelona, it was a real game, complete with mega brawl at the end of the first half, testimony that neither team would have accepted a defeat with a light heart. A tough, difficult match, especially for Gerard Piqué, targeted by the public it seems not having forgiven him the break with Shakira.

According to what is reported by the Iberian press in recent months, it seems that the chaos in the family after him ‘He was caught with another woman“. Or rather, so it revealed El Periodicowhich also provided an identikit of the alleged lover: «A young blonde sui twenty years, who studies and works as event hostess“. From there, the choice of the Spanish footballer to return to live alonein his splendid apartment in Carrer de Muntaner.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

«We are sorry to confirm that we separated»Announced the pop star in early June. «To preserve the good of our children, which are our main priorities, we ask you to respect our privacy“. An invitation that fell on deaf ears, since Piqué himself was even chased by car by some photographers, complete with final quarrel: on the other hand, for him it is not a simple momentalso considered the reconstructions of the newspapers.

Someone labeled it as “out of control”, lost in good nights of the Catalan metropolis. Confirmations officers – of course – did not arrive: he preferred lower your head and think about training, to try to win back a starting shirt anything but obvious. But even on the field she did not find easy life: as if the difficulties on the green rectangle weren’t enough, here is the audience almost en bloc against him.

Although far from the Spain (the friendly was played in Las Vegas, during an American tour), Piqué was inundated by loud whistles whenever it touched the ball. And at a certain point, from the stands, they even did cheer up in favor of Shakira. In short, private business this year is likely to undermine performance and concentration of the football player. And the affair with the now ex-wife, to date, it seems far from resolved.

