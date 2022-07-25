General table: How was Cruz Azul?

The Machine continues to add, despite the fact that it is not its best level and less so when a very important loss is at the door.

Cruz Azul played its fourth match of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX against Puebla, where the result was even for both clubs as they shared points by concluding 2-2 on the field of the Azteca Stadium. We tell you how The Machine is doing in the general classification after finishing said meeting.

Day 4 ended and those led by Diego Aguirre remain undefeated at homebut not so far this season since they have two losses, one draw and one win.

This new result where they took a point from the Azteca Stadium field led them to add four points out of a possible 12, a not very good start for the Cementeros, but it is not something that surprises since in recent years they have gone from less to more, even when they won the ninth where their start was catastrophic, but then everything changed.

Today the La Noria team has four points and is placed in tenth place in the General Table, at least it is within the Playoff Zone ahead of America and Chivas who are placed in 15th and 16th place, respectively.

The General Table

Double shift in sight

This tenth place will not last long since a double date is coming, so they will return to the scene next Tuesday when they visit Atlético de San Luis on Matchday 5which will be played at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time.

