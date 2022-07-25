“Four years after the overdose, I’m sober and happy”

It was the summer of 2018 when Demi Lovato risked her life, at the age of 25, for an overdose. The American singer and actress, who had to learn how to manage success from a very young age, had ended up in the maelstrom of drugs and alcohol abuse as a teenager and, for a while, what was just a vice, was not fatal. . Today, however, four years after the overdose and after a long period of rehabilitation, Demi Lovato, now 29, is back sober and happy with her life. Talking about it is she herself who, in an interview with Radio Mix 104.1, as the DailyMail writes, she declares to feel, finally “happy” with her life and with the new awareness reached during her recovery in rehab.

The American pop star with a nightingale voice, the name behind great music hits such as Stone Cold, Confident or Sorry not Sorry, he confessed that today he rarely thinks of drugs which, in the past, were part of his daily life. The girl from New Mexico, in fact, revealed that she is finally comfortable with herself, accepting herself for who she is and no longer harming herself with self-punishment such as bulimia and alcohol and drug abuse. If last year sobriety was only a goal, while before she had never been convinced that she really wanted to change, this year, Demi, can define herself satisfied with having achieved it and having detached herself from the use of drugs but also from desire of continuous transgression.

“I tried to smoke, drink and do everything and only today I realized that none of this is for me. Today acceptance has taken over in my life. I am so satisfied with my life that I rarely think about drugs”. declared the artist who achieved international success with the film Camp Rock.

Demi Lovato is therefore celebrating a great milestone after 2021 which for her was the year of true change and rebirth. The singer, in fact, just last year had told her path against drugs and alcohol in a docuseries for You Tube, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, had publicly announced she was non-binary and executive produced a sitcom for NBC about a group of kids with eating disorders, Hungry.