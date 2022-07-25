Fortnite: they discover a bug that can ruin your entire game | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite it is always being updated with new materials, cosmetic outfits and more; however, the efforts are not enough to do away with some game-breaking glitches. The latest bug renders in-game chests useless, a popular YouTuber discovered.

The v21.30 update, which was released on Monday, July 18, added a host of new content to the game, including the event “No Sweat Summer”new challenges, the Tilted Towers Rebuild Event, and much more.

Unfortunately, Epic Games has also broken a couple of things along the way. The failure of Fortnite causes chests not to drop loot like they are supposed to.

The popular youtuber GKI, known for exposing different flaws, published a video in which the chests appear broken, but not as much as it seems: it happens that the loot does appear but in a different location.

The developers of Fortnite They will have to update the video game to solve this bug that harms the games. There is no set date, but we imagine it will be as soon as possible.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 7 Challenges

Store the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you’re in the top 20 (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with a Boloncho (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw different types of consumables in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Make a 360 degree turn in the air when dismounting from a wolf or a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Stop the music in Cavern Out of Control (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Break the shield of opponents (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

