Fortnite Season 3: How to complete the challenges of Week 5

One more week, Fortnite is back to present you with a series of quests. The objective of the same is to allow players to accumulate battle pass pointsas well as offering additional information about the game itself.

The challenges will be available from 15:00 Spanish time on Thursday, July 7 and, as usual, users of the battle royale of Epic Games You can enjoy a total of 7 missions.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 5 Missions

Destroy giant mushrooms with a Chainsaw (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE.

Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP.

Collect floating circles near Reality Falls (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP.

Deal damage to opponents from a distance of 10 meters or less with a Charge Submachine Gun (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP.

Deploy a Portable Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP.

Get a Portable Fort and a Chainsaw Thrower in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE.

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE.

The challenges will only be available for a limited timeso we recommend that you take advantage of the time to get as many experience points as you can.