Fortnite: More skins for otakus in Fortnite! The Legends of Anime pack arrives

Dsince in the battle pass of the fifth season (Chapter 2), Epic Games tried his luck with his character lexa to see how well players responded to two-dimensional images that appeared to be three-dimensional, Fortnite has not stopped adding characters with this type of animation. Thanks to this experiment we received Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Thanks to this experiment we enjoy the 8 skins of Naruto Very faithful to the anime. And now Fortnite will take flight “otakulising” its own characters.

What will the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack contain?

It is a very bold addition, as it will contain ten objects in totalwhich go hand in hand with the three animated characters for the occasionamong which the favorite husbando of all the combatants of the Island stands out: Midas. Here is the full list of items included in this bundle:

Gold Gear Midas Outfit (Includes alternate style with helmet): “Hitting the streets and making money“.

Gold Shock retro backpack: “Gold comes first, safety second“.

24 Carat Katana Pickaxe: “Here comes the gold rush“.

His face seems carved by the angels themselves.Epic Games.

Also, as is often the case with the best Midas skins, this animated skin also includes the Golden Touch, which wraps in gold paper all the weapons it touches. The best thing is that this will be a different touch, because it will be about animated goldvery consistent with the image of the skin.

The next skin is Rox Bounce (Rox hadn’t received a new skin for a long time, although it was recently in the store). This new anime look is sure to be a hit with fans of the character.

Bouncing Rox Outfit: “Everyone’s favorite mech wrestler!“

Spinning Berry Retro Backpack: “Bounce Rox’s best friend!“

Fire Edge Peak: “sharp and regressive“.

Rox Rebound in the new “Anime Legends” pack.Epic Games.

The third legend corresponds to one of the body positive characters from Fortnite who also has her good number of followers: Penny. It is surprising that, despite being an anime theme, they have not put the outfit with cat ears.

Penny outfit list: “never let your guard down“.

Retro backpack Small black bag: “It has everything Penny could need.“.

Glinting Edge Pickaxe: “Original with gold hallmark“.

Penny pack ready.Epic Games.

In addition to these nine cosmetics, the bundle will include a Transition Emote: Go Kart Gesturein which the characters can get into a small animated race car to go around the map.

A gesture to move around the map.Epic Games.

When will the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack be released?

In physical stores (that’s right: distributors sell “physical” copies with codes for these Fortnite packs) will arrive from October 14, 2022. Digital copies (inside in-game stores) will be released on October 22, just in time for the Halloween celebration. The cost in Mexican pesos (without tax) of this package it will be $419 MXN.