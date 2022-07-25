Fortnite launches Zero Build mode, where you can no longer build

Fortnite presents the new Zero Build mode, a new proposal of the popular battle royal that is a consequence of the good reception that not building had in the current season.

Building, one of the most iconic features of the game, was removed in the last season of Fortnite. And now, developer Epic appears to be making the change a more permanent part of the experience with the introduction of Zero Build mode.

The mode is a combat-focused option where players cannot gather resources to build defensive structures; Fortnite recently introduced a new shield and more mobility options to make up for it, making for a quicker experience.

Zero Build is available to play in solo, duos, trios, and squad modes, joining a growing list of ways to play Fortnite, including Creative, Impostors, and non-violent Party Royale.

However, at the moment, the standard Battle Royale mode is not available in the game. The existence of a Zero Build option suggests that building will return to the experience in a separate mode, but Epic has yet to specify how or when that might happen.

What’s new coming to Fortnite

The latest Fortnite update, which is Battle Royale v20.00 on March 29, not only introduces the new Zero Build mode, but also the arrival of new weapons.

On the one hand we have the Anvil Rocket Launcher, a remote-controlled rocket launcher that can be found in normal and rare chests, in seven supply and IO chests, in supply drops and in sharks.

Also available will be the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and Combat Assault Rifle, both of which will only be available from April 2-4.

Fortnite continues to be reinvented for its loyal fans.