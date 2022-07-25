Faculty of Medicine seeks to position itself in the national ranking – El Sol de Tampico

The Faculty of Medicine “Dr. Alberto Romo Caballero of Tampico of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) is entering a stage of maturity after 72 years have passed since its foundation, with a view to positioning itself in the national ranking with the support of the new educational model.

At that time there was no educational institution that provided the academic foundations to become a good doctor, so it was common to migrate to San Luis Potosí, Monterrey or Mexico to enter a renowned school, says its director Raúl de León Escobedo .

But after its inauguration in 1950, the Faculty of Medicine became the pioneers in Tamaulipas and after 72 years, today there are four schools for which there is competition, which has forced to strengthen the parameters.

Which allows not only to be above those found in the entity and at the national level, where more than 50 thousand boys from all over the country compete to occupy a place to form a medical residency or specialty.

Once a year this competition takes place and according to the performance that the graduates of each faculty show in that exam, a ranking is made, where some very prestigious private and autonomous universities appear, such as Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes and Querétaro. that appear in the first places.

WITH EFFORT THEY SEEK TO BE MORE COMPETITIVE

He acknowledged that the Tampico School of Medicine is average and this is known by the rector Guillermo Mendoza Cavazos, who has requested to make an effort to make the campus more competitive and to be able to climb position and occupy the first places.

Although this depends on the performance of university students and the best option is to change the way of teaching to prepare them for the future, with a new educational model that will seek to create professionals from the first semester.

THEORETICAL AND PRACTICAL KNOWLEDGE

Raúl de León Escobedo added that to achieve this, the creation of two medical units within the south campus is planned, where students will not only obtain theoretical knowledge, but also practical knowledge that will allow them a better development.

“The rector has been very emphatic in the commitment of the teachers who we have also talked to because some were taking things very lightly with this pandemic, but in reality they must be a facilitator who motivates and provides knowledge”, said.

He stressed that the Faculty of Medicine is a community of 1,600 students and 175 professors in a training process that lasts 10 semesters, where the quality in the classroom will increase each time, with a view to climbing places in that national position where 50 thousand applicants to medical residences seek to compete for 7 thousand places.

And to achieve this, the new educational model that will come into force the next school year will be used, where graduates in the first semester will be subject, however, for those who are in the third or fourth semester onwards, they will continue with the old model. .

“With the new educational model, it will be up to the new entrants to go to the competition until after six years, but this time will be favorable since it will position the Faculty of Medicine in the top ten of the national ranking,” said Raúl of Lion.

The interviewee mentioned that although it is true that there are four private schools in Tampico, the Faculty of Medicine has become the magnet for future health specialists both because of its prestige and because of the cost per semester, which is equivalent to one month. in another educational institution in the south of Tamaulipas.

He concluded that currently of the 1,600 students in the faculty, with the support of the rector Guillermo Mendoza Cavazos, 650 students are receiving scholarships, who are subject to the parameters set by the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas.