Epic Games will add commands to Fortnite NPCs

Thanks to leakers and dataminers we can find out things related to the video game industry before an official announcement is made, although this may spoil the surprise for some. Still, other players are excited to know what’s coming and in the case of Fortnite new commands were discovered for the NPCs we hire.

In the Fortnite battle royale it is possible to find NPCs with whom we can talk in almost any location, but only a few offer us the option to hire them in exchange for gold. By doing this, the NPC becomes part of our team and accompanies us wherever we go, attacking any enemy that comes near you.

Thanks to the well-known leaker and dataminer HYPEX we know that Epic Games is about to add commands to NPCs that we hire, so we can tell them what actions to take when they are part of our team. Currently the hired NPCs act independently and sometimes somewhat unpredictably.

With the new commands for contracted NPCs it will be possible to tell them what to do from a menu similar to that of gestures, although the leaker clarifies that at the moment he does not know what the commands consist of. However, it looks like it won’t be long before this feature is added to the game, so it could be officially announced very soon.

In the meantime we’re waiting for the rumored crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, which is supposedly going to add four skins to the game, the Kamehameha as a mythic ability and a seven-week Dragon Ball-themed event. According to the latest rumors, one of those skins will be of Bulma.