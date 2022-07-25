Elodie on Twitter against Giorgia Meloni’s program

“To me frankly it scares me.” A few words, simple and direct, reserved by Elodie for Giorgia Meloni’s electoral program. The singer, godmother of Pride 2022 in Rome, shared a post on Twitter in which she highlighted the most significant parts of the program of the leader of the Brothers of Italy. Among these, to name a few: the defense of the traditional family, the fight against gender ideology and the defense “of our national sovereignty”.

Elodie, several times, has exposed herself to political issues, going to the “social clash” with some leaders, including Matteo Salvini. Also, it’s not the first time the singer of Tribal distances himself from Giorgia Meloni. Just a week ago, in fact, Elodie said: “Don’t you have more important things to do than decide what is right or wrong for people? It is not up to you, you are not God, you do not even get close to it ”. And she continued: “We can have different ideas, see life differently, but there is no need for all that spite and malice. There shouldn’t be many distinctions that people make. Rights are for everyone“.

At this point it is quite clear which party will not vote for the singer, if anyone had any doubts. Meanwhile, even on Instagram Elodie recalled that the next 25 September will go to vote for the new government.



