Dybala beats Cristiano Ronaldo: more shirts on the first day of CR7 sold to Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo bows to Paulo Dybala. To speak are the numbers, the Portuguese can not help but raise the white flag in front of Joya, who with his move to Rome has raised the enthusiasm of the Giallorossi fans to incandescent levels. Judgment meter of happiness, the number of t-shirts sold on the first day of the Argentine’s official status with the symbol of the she-wolf on his chest within the Italian territory.

Not even the time to post the photo of Dybala with the Roma shirt from the club, which an army of fans stormed the Rome Stores of the capital, in search of the precious twenty-one. Stocks finished in half a day, also unavailable online, for a total of 535,000 T-shirts sold, compared to 525,000 sold on the first day of CR7 with the Old Lady. A net gap of 10,000 shirts which therefore gives the head of the podium to Dybala, who with these capable numbers will be able to beat the Portuguese ace even at the end of the year.

On the other hand, analyzing some numbers at an international level, during the first year of Juventus (2018-2019 season) Ronaldo managed to sell the Juventus club over a million shirts globally, an important assist for merchandising, with a total collection of 44 million euros (+16 compared to the 2017-2018 season).

Figures that are difficult to overcome given the internationality of Juventus, with Roma who, however, will probably make it a little thought, focusing on a Dybala mania that increases day by day, not sparing any fans. Not even Daniele De Rossi, with Captain Futuro who through Instagram launched the request for help to the Giallorossi club: “Can you find twenty shirts for me? My friends are asking for them ”. And who knows if one won’t keep it to himself …