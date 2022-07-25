Disney + warms up for the return of ‘The search’

In ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’, Nicolas Cage hands over to Lisette Olivera as Jess, a young adventurer on a mission to uncover the truth about her family.

Although it seems like it was yesterday, it has been 18 years since Nicolas Cage got into the skin of benjamin franklin gatesa treasure hunter who has dedicated his life to searching for the legendary tKnights Templar treasure which was said to be hidden somewhere in the United States. That was probably one of the most emblematic roles of the actor and one of the most recognized sagas of Disney.

That is why, now that it is so fashionable to throw nostalgia and recover what so hooked the viewers of the moment, The search I could only return to our lives. As we already told at the time, he is going to do it in series form from the hand of Disney+. The platform has taken advantage of its presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to show the first images of the series that will have the name National Treasure: Edge of History.

Although the series based on The search will follow in the footsteps of the original film, in the new fiction that is still not known what will be your release date, Nicolas Cage gives the witness to Lisette Oliverawho has gotten into the skin of Jessa young adventurer who will undertake a mission for discover the TRUE about his family and find an important treasure.

Nicolas Cage will not be in the return of the Disney franchise, which by the way is developing a third installment of it, but they will return justin bartha What Riley PooleY Harvey Keitelwho gave life to the FBI agent Peter Sadusky.

Along with the protagonist will be Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billiea billionaire that moves like a fish in the water in the antiquities black market. The series will consist of 10 episodes.