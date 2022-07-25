Did you hate building in Fortnite? Well, there isn’t anymore and maybe it’s the perfect time to come back

I come to hold your arm so as not to let go while I constantly repeat: Don’t you feel like going back to Fortnite? Why don’t you come back? Do you feel like it now? And now? It could be here until the end of time, because Chapter 3 has been a breath of fresh air for the game, in addition, the newly released Season 2 has achieved be up to date in terms of news.

But there is one that I want to highlight here and that is the reason why I was so heavy at the beginning. Mainly because people always tell me that they have stopped playing Fortnite because they were overwhelmed by not being able to handle their construction system well. As well; What do you say if I tell you that it has been removed from the game?

When does construction return to Fortnite?

With the Season 2 premiere of Fortnite , Epic Games has removed the building system from all game modes ❗️

Nevertheless, this change will not be forever: this system will return from next April 28 HYPEX ⏳ as collected by the leaker

Also, Epic Games has added a new set of missions focused on recovering this power within the game and that will allow us to get a good handful of extra experience

My theory is that the company has temporarily removed this system so we can get familiar with the new moves first: the tactical sprint, the long jump and grabbing onto ledges

What do you say? Do you think it’s time to return to Fortnite if you don’t play anymore? Of course it is if you were really thrown back to see how others build a tower to the sky while you can only do one thing: look from below.