David Warner, the Titanic actor who died at the age of 80 | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | FAME

One of the most memorable movie villains has died at the age of 80. It’s about the English actor David Warnerwho played in the movie “titanica” to Spicer Lovejoy, Cal’s bodyguard and assistant who was always on the lookout for Jack and Rose when there were suspicions that a romance was emerging between the two.

After a successful career of more than 60 years in film, theater and television, in which he acted with characters such as Mark Wahlberg and Leonardo Di Cpario, the actor passed away this Sunday, July 24, in Denville Halla retirement home for people linked to entertainment, leaving an important void in their family and closest friends.

David Warner as Spicer Lovejoy in “Titanic” (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

DAVID WARNER DIED AT 80 YEARS OF AGE

Through a statement issued by the interpreter’s family, the news of his death at the age of 80 was released, missing a few days for his 81st birthday.

His death was caused by a cancer that has not been exactly specified, but that he had already carried with him for more than a year and which he could not overcome due to his repeated efforts to win such a battle.

“Over the past 18 months he has approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity. He will be sorely missed, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken”The family explained in a statement.

HIS CHARACTER IN TITANIC

Spicer Lovejoy served as Cal’s bodyguard and assistant to his misdeeds.who was the fiancé until that moment of Rose, a first-class girl who did not get along very well with her mother.

The role of the English actor became the stone of the shoe of the main characters since he discovered Jack saving Rose when she wanted to jump into the sea. Only he realized that the role played by Leonardo Dicaprio He had enough time to take off his shoes.

Another scene that reminds Spicer Lovejoy was when he chased Jack and Rose all over the ship without being able to catch them, since they had hidden in a car, in which they unleash their passions just before the boat crashes. against an iceberg.

He was also to blame for Jack nearly drowning when the ship was already flooding. And it is that he left him handcuffed on a lower floor after being unfairly called a thief because he found the necklace of his beloved in the coat she had.

David Warner in his character of Spicer Lovejoy in the movie “Titanic” (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

DAVID WARNER IN PERFORMANCE

The late actor has participated in an impressive number of movies and television series, so he can be considered an artist with a vast career and experience.

He was even the winner of an Emmy Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his participation in “Masada” in 1981.

His last film was “Mary Poppins Returns”a Disney film released in 2018. At that time, Warner played Admiral Boon.