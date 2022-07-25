David Warner, the renowned actor who participated in hits like Titanic and Doctor Who, died: he was 80 years old

An actor who was part of the cast the unforgettable movie titanica (1997), directed by James Cameron, He died this Sunday at the age of 80. at Denville Hall, a residence for people from the entertainment world. it’s about english David Warnera long-time experienced artist who in 1981 won an Emmy Award for his work on the series masada.

As revealed by his family through a statement, Warner died as a result of a cancer-related disease. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the death of actor David Warner (at the age of almost 81), due to a cancer-related illness, in the early hours of July 24 at Denville Hall,” they said from the artist’s inner circle had received the harsh diagnosis 18 months ago “with the grace and dignity that characterize him,” assured his relatives.

In Titanic, David Warner put himself in the shoes of Spicer Lovejoy (Photo: imdb.com)

The actor took his first steps in the world of theater with a supporting role in the classic Shakespeare play, Summer night Dream. Later, joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), a prestigious theater company that gave him the opportunity to shine as Hamlet and Henry VI in The Wars of the Roses. Later she looked like villain in movies The thirty nine steps (1978) and bandits of time (1981), although one of his best known roles was that of photographer Keith Jennings in the iconic The Omen (1976).

In titanicaWarner put himself in the shoes of Spicer Lovejoya former Pinkerton agent whose role is to be a valet and Caledon’s bodyguard “Cal” Nathan HockleyJack’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) antagonist and Rose DeWitt Bukater’s (Kate Winslet) fiancé, who fails to keep an eye on the woman and is suspicious of the circumstances in which the protagonist rescues her from jumping ship.

the character of warner dies when the titanic split in half and can’t help but fall through the big opening. As a curiosity, the actor had already appeared in the 1979 television miniseries, sos titanic.

The legendary David Warner died at the age of 20 (Photo: imdb.com) Nick Wall – WireImage

Always associated with the roles of villains, the native of Manchester It was also part of the film saga of star trekand as if that were not enough he was Admiral Boom in the movie Mary Poppins Returns (2018) and gave the voice to a character from Teen Titans Go! in 2020, the last job he did.

Among his countless appearances in movies and series, some titles such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (1991), scream 2 (1997), Twin Peaks (1991) and until the new edition of Doctor Who (2013).

Spicer Lovejoy is a bodyguard to Caledon “Cal” Nathan Hockley, the antagonist of the movie Titanic and fiancé of Rose DeWitt Bukater (Photo: imdb.com) 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved

“We, his family and his friends will miss him very much. and we will remember him as a kind, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken”, assured his relatives. “He is survived by her beloved companion Lisa Bowerman, her beloved son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, her good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans, and their many golden friends,” the statement closed.