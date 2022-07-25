David Warner dies, who was Titanic?
The family of David Warner (titanica) has communicated to the British channel BBC the death of the actor at the age of 80. Sick for some time, his relatives wanted to highlight the strength and courage with which he faced his illness: “For the past 18 months, he has approached his diagnosis with characteristic elegance and dignity.”
He will be remembered for one of the actors who has best embodied the villains most feared and hated cinema. Among his most outstanding films we find straw dogs (1971), The prophecy (1976) or titanica (1997).
What was David Warner’s role in titanica?
David Warner was one of the luxury secondary of the Oscar-winning titanica. He played the fictional character of Sipcer Lovejoythe butler and assistant to the number one antagonist of the film, Caledon Hockley, Rose’s fiancé.
It is Warner’s character that discovers that Rose (Kate Winslet) is having an affair with Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). Heeding orders from his boss, he chases after the couple and discovers Cal’s girlfriend having fun at a third-class party.
When the Titanic collides with the iceberg and disaster ensues, Rose decides that she is going with Jack. Then, Caledon, full of hatred, orders his employee to persecute and kill the pair of lovers. He is about to kill Rose, only an almost divine intervention of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character prevents him.
David Warner’s character fails to get on any lifeboat and dies on deck as the ocean liner splits in two and sinks into the frigid waters.
Goodbye David Warner
Beyond the fact that today the most sought after is his performance in Titanic, Warner will be remembered for the quality of his work. His family has noted that he has been a “highly respected film, stage, radio and television voice actor” until his last big-screen role as Admiral Bloom in Mary Poppins Returns (2018).
Many will mourn the death of David Warner today. Perhaps, especially, the director who always called him for his films. With Sam Peckinpahrodo straw dogs, The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970) and the iron cross (1976).