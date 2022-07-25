David Warner dies, who was Titanic?









The family of David Warner (titanica) has communicated to the British channel BBC the death of the actor at the age of 80. Sick for some time, his relatives wanted to highlight the strength and courage with which he faced his illness: “For the past 18 months, he has approached his diagnosis with characteristic elegance and dignity.”

He will be remembered for one of the actors who has best embodied the villains most feared and hated cinema. Among his most outstanding films we find straw dogs (1971), The prophecy (1976) or titanica (1997).