The actor had a long fight against cancer in recent years. His moment of greatest world fame was in 1997 with Titanic.

This Monday the death of the British actor was reported David Warner at the age of 80, due to cancer. The artist achieved international fame for his role as the villain Spicer Lovejoy in titanica (1997).

The information was ratified by his family during the morning of this day, without giving further details.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and remembered as a man, companion and father with a big heart, generous and compassionate, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched so many for so many years,” they said in a statement.

Warner had an outstanding career in films and series from his native country, standing out in Holocaust and Masada, for which he was nominated for an Emmy.

Very sad to hear of David Warner’s passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sBh4VVvEfH — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 25, 2022

David Warner in Titanic

In titanicaLovejoy was noted for being the villain’s most trusted bodyguard and worker Caledon-Hockey (BillyZane).

That character was usually watching Rose’s (Kate Winslet) steps on the ship, surprising her with Jack (Leonardo de DiCarpio) on several occasions.

Within fiction, his death occurred in the middle of the shipwreck of the Titanic ship, more specifically when the ship split in two before it went to the bottom of the sea.