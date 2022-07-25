Czech Perez. Red Bull boss defends the Mexican with a strong message after the French GP

After French Grand Prix and the moment when Czech Perez lost a podium position to George Russellthe Mexican has received a good number of criticisms for this situation.

Checo had to settle for fourth place in the French Grand Prix after being overtaken by the single-seater Mercedes.

But before the messages against the actions of the pilot from Guadalajara in that part of the race, Christian Hornerdirector of Red Bullcame out in defense of the Mexican with a forceful message about what happened on the track of the Circuit Paul Ricard.

“It was one of those frustrating things where there were problems with the Virtual Safety Car software, so they were behind it longer than they should have,” the Austrian team boss told Sky Sports after the race.

“When he was released, Czech was in his delta, but Russell He had backed up and when he accelerated he didn’t brake on his (his delta), he was going 30 kilometers per hour faster than Checo,” Horner added in the talk.

Lastly, he explained the situation of the Mexican: “When the Virtual Safety Carwith five more meters he would have been at the same speed, it was a stroke of luck for Mercedes“.

