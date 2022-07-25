Criticize overpriced food at Disney theme parks

During the last half century, Disney has established itself as the undisputed leader in attendance at theme parks.

However, this time users pointed out the “poor portions of food” that they give in these places for exorbitant prices.

ASome clients of Disneyland and Disney World They are complaining on digital platforms about the scarce and expensive food portions that are given in theme parks and some have even described the meals as “prison”.

The uproar began after CFO Kristen McCarthy said late last year that the company would start “reducing portions” but not prices at park restaurants. Disney, claiming that “it would be good for the waist of the guests”. This according to the blog of Disney Inside The Magic,

Disney World in numbers

The most visited theme park in the world, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom, located in Florida, reported an increase in the number of visitors each year. However, this decreased slightly in 2019, during which park attendance was around 20.4 million. The theme parks of Disney not only do they feature prominently in the United States. Disneyland Park in France it received 9 million visitors in 2021, almost double that of its closest European competitor, Europa Park in Germany, which had 5 million attendees.

However, on this occasion the controversial issue revolved around food rations and their high cost.

It all started when someone posted an official ad for a $16.99 Disney World lobster roll, showing it brimming with chilled, juicy lobster meat on a bed of crunchy veggies.

But the guest, who went by the name Marilyn, posted an unappetizing photo of what she actually received: a whipped hot dog bun with a dollop of dried lobster meat on top of half a lettuce leaf.

After she complained, the blog Disney Inside The Magic mentioned that a Disney employee “brought you an extra lobster roll to make up for the portion size, but unfortunately the second sandwich was just as bad as the first.”

Another angry guest from DisneyWorld posted a photo of a bowl of penne, which included three wilted meatballs.

“This was something for 12 dollars”, one user said. A fan replied: “I’ve eaten microwaved meals that look better.” Another wrote: “Wow, I wouldn’t pay $12 for that.” “Sounds like prison food” mentioned one more.

Others have posted photos of appetizers that look the same, like a salad made with a few chopped lettuce leaves and some halved cherry tomatoes and radishes. The cheese board had just a cube and wedge of cheese along with a slice of prosciutto rolled up with dry crackers and some unidentifiable spreads.

And it is that, according to information verified by the New York Post and the Disney Blog, one of the managers said the scant portions were “not due to Disney’s cost cuts” but “supply chain issues.”

However, this is not the only case that has gone viral in recent days about “minimum amounts of food”, because a few days ago a team of influencers launched fierce criticism at Luisito Comunica’s restaurant in Lima. The first thing they said after opening the box containing the potatoes is: “What is this?”evidently dismayed by the amount of the portion that they had received. “I put this in a tooth”added Kevin GG. To continue saying that “this is a bit ridiculous”.

As we see, the customer experience is key to exceeding expectations, so brands must be accurate, reliable and provide the service they guarantee. The opportunity lies in the ability to deliver what was promised.

