Cristiano Ronaldo, it is: a new club one step away

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is one step away from the turning point: negotiations underway, that’s where he will play next year

The transfer market summer has already given many news among the top European clubs. If Juventus and Inter have welcomed Pogba and Lukaku back, the future of one of the absolute stars of the world scene still remains to be deciphered. Cristiano Ronaldo will not stay at Manchester United.

It is difficult, almost impossible, for the 37-year-old to remain without being able to play the Champions League in a club that, numbers in hand, has largely disappointed expectations in the last football season. The future of Cristiano Ronaldo, it has been clear for several months, will be far from Manchester.

It can really come back: CR7 closer

The second adventure at Old Trafford is consuming in the worst way and, despite an existing contract with the ‘Red Devils’ valid until June 30, 2023, his departure seems obvious. She didn’t go like the same CR7, and his attorney Jorge Mendes, expected. He has long talked about Bayern Munich, Barcelona and even Atletico Madrid, but the fate of the five-time Golden Ball will take him back to where it all began. As reported by the Spanish portal ‘OkDiario.com’the Lusitanian ace would already be negotiating the contract that would tie him, at 37, to the Sporting Clube de Portugal. The club that, exactly twenty years ago, launched him into great football and in which CR7 now dreams of a romantic return.

The possibility of playing the Champions League with Sporting, then, remains an absolutely valid weapon that the Portuguese club has in hand to convince the striker to return home. After 38 league and cup appearances with Manchester United, seasoned with 24 goals and 3 winning assists, Ronaldo’s future could therefore be at Sporting.

The negotiations would be underway, the farewell to the English club is absolutely inevitable: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the past, Sporting in his future.