Cristiano Ronaldo forced to fire his personal chef: the reasons are incredible

Cristiano Ronaldo is forced to say goodbye to his personal chef, the cook has been shown the door with sensational reasons and the news is already making its way around the web.

Over the past few years we have often seen on the crest of the wave Cristiano Ronaldo from every point of view, including food, especially in relation to the athletic training that the player puts in place every year. Only a short time ago, for example, it was the documentary that made magazines discuss Yo Soy Giorginamade by the player’s partner and which allowed fans to learn about new details of the player’s life.

The news launched by the English media, however, left Ronaldo’s fans and the whole world speechless … especially because it refers to a ‘forced farewell’ by the player to his personal chef.

Cristiano Ronaldo forced to fire his chef

Just a few weeks ago the Cristiano Ronaldo’s new football adventure in Manchester Unitedand the first rules imposed on the player would certainly not be the best.

In fact, recently team manager Erik ten Hag has forced the players to get rid of their diets, in order to follow a diet designed for the team and imposed on them by the company. Something that will allow the coach to have total control of their physical performance, but to achieve this it is necessary for the players to fire their personal chefs… as did Cristiano Ronaldo.

What will Ronaldo’s new diet be?

All Manchester players, Ronaldo included, they will have to entrust their main meals to the team canteen and thus follow a diet based on fish, vegetables and properly calibrated carbohydrates. In addition, alcoholic beverages and sugars are banned.

Furthermore, the coach of the team has also thought well about the days when the players will not be in the office, or in any case they will not have the main meals in the canteen, requiring them to follow the established menu regardless … even if in these “occasions” we do entrust from a personal chef; therefore, at least for the world, the chef who follows Cristiano Ronaldo will not be forced to look for a new full-time job!

