Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of the controversy: fans in revolt

Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of the market and the controversy. The former bianconero protagonist of a heated diatribe on sales.

Cristiano Ronaldo misunderstood of the market. The Lusitanian champion risks being “trapped” in Manchester. What was once home for him is becoming a “prison”: dissatisfied, intolerant and with patience at the limit. He would like to return to shine as it once was, but there are several factors that would prevent it: the first could be the registry office, but the champion believes it is an environmental problem. He wants to return to play for the Champions League and the first places in the league. So – in fact – he intends to leave Manchester. However, between saying and doing there is the market: CR7 has already collected several no from some top European clubs.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the lead, followed by PSG and then Barcelona. All realities that prefer to do without the Lusitanian: it cannot be just a technical question. Reputation is also involved: Portuguese is considered by many to be “capricious”. They don’t like headshots what he does when he does not play or remains on the bench, ask Sarri, Allegri or Rangnick who have experienced the “furious Ronaldo” firsthand. No epic poems, but only epic dramas and media controversies that are not good for anyone. If not to the detractors.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester trap: the fans do not forgive

All of this it could have been fine when Ronaldo made a difference, but now that he is a strong player (but always in the ranks of normals rather than phenomena) the demands have lowered. What remains is the pride that was previously mistaken for hunger and desire to do: no one likes ostentation. Let alone who should – or should – invest in the future. For this reason also Atletico Madrid – the only club willing to say yes to Ronaldo – could take a step back: given that the signing of the Lusitanian depends on the fate of Griezmann at Barcelona, the biggest problem is the fans.

They do not want the former Juventus: supporters did not like some “unhappy” releases of CR7 at the time of Real Madrid. To the point of writing on social media: “Better to lose than to have someone like him in the team, our values ​​are not in question”. A clear stance that forces even more the champion in his “cage”, with Ten Hag that – in fact – not only in substance considers it outside the project.