Chris Jericho reacts to a possible crossover between AEW and WWE after the departure of Vince McMahon

The shocking news of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE has caused a real whirlwind of news, information and reactions inside and outside the professional wrestling business. His departure has started a transition process in the company that will be accompanied by great changes, or at least that is what much of the wrestling community expects.

Among these changes, It is possible that there will be an opening of WWE to the outsideBeing able to establish relationships with other companies in the sector, such as All Elite Wrestling, something that was practically impossible with Vince McMahon at the helm.

In this sense, while being interviewed in Cinema Blend, the former WWE superstar, and current AEW star, Chris Jerichooffered his opinion on McMahon’s retirement, and how this leaves the door open for a possible crossover between the two companies.

“I think one of the best things that we’ve done as a company with AEW is obviously we know that WWE exists, and obviously we know that they are out there and see us as 1000% competitionJericho pointed out.But we don’t care about what happens in your world. We’re much more concerned with our own shows, delivering the best events and making it as good as possible, telling the best stories we can.”

“So for me, They are a kind of ship that goes by itselfcontinued the fighter. “And we, in general, are much more diligent with AEW. I mean, I care but I don’t really care. So is it going to affect us anyway? We’ll see… I don’t know if there will ever be a WWE vs. Crossover PPV. AEW. But stranger things have happened. So we’ll see.”

In the meantime, changes in WWE continue to occur. Vince McMahon’s departure has led to his daughter Stephanie and Nick Khan to be named co-CEOs of the company, while Triple H has been appointed as the company’s new creative chief. In addition, it is rumored that there will be new departures from people related to Vince in the near future, with Kevin Dunn being the name that has sounded the most in recent days.

