Check your pulse before seeing how the 5 main actors of The Mask look today

28 years ago, with the premiere of an impressive cinematographic comedy, two of the great figures of cinema -such as Jim Carrey Y Cameron Diaz– They made their big leap to stardom. And it is that in 1994 the popular film was released in the big theaters “The mask”which allowed us to meet Carrey as one of the best comedy actors -although he also surprised us with some deeper roles later- and make the big leap to Cameron Díaz, who would end up becoming an impressive actress in comedies, dramas and even gave her the voice of Princess Fiona in “Shrek”.

The movie version of “The mask” It was directed by Chuck Russell and is an adaptation of the comic of the same name. In addition to being one of the most viewed films in 1995, it was the springboard that catapulted Jim Carrey Already Cameron Diaz. But time passes, almost three decades after the premiere of “The mask”this is how its main protagonists are today.

Take a breath before seeing how the 5 main actors of The Mask look today. Source: instagram @popcultureheart

This is what the main protagonists of the movie “The Mask” look like today

For his performance in “The mask”, Jim Carrey was nominated for the Golden Globe awards, while the film was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category, although that statuette was finally won by “Forrest Gump”, which became the big winner of that edition of the maximum awards of the Academy.

Take a breath before seeing how the 5 main actors of The Mask look today. Source: Instagram @popcultureheart

Although on several occasions there was talk of a possible sequel to the original “The Mask” and with its main actors, it never materialized and the Jim Carrey discarded it. In 2005 there was a sequel without Carrey or Cameron Diaz which was called “The son of “The mask” and it was a resounding failure.

After the success of “The mask”, Jim Carrey (who played Stanley Ipkiss in this film) became an exponent of comedy. With his histrionics we could see him in “Liar liar”, “Irene, me and my other self” and “Almighty”. If he even embodied the Riddler in “Batman Forever.” Although he also surprised with more serious and profound roles, such as in “The Truman Show” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Currently Carrey is 60 years old and announced that he has thought about moving away from acting on more than one occasion.

Take a breath before seeing how the 5 main actors of The Mask look today. Source: Twitter @JimCarrey

Cameron Diazmeanwhile, played Tina Carlyle and also “The mask” allowed him to be a catapult to fame. She has since starred in comedies such as “Crazy for Mary”, “The Sweetest Thing” and “Madness of Love in Las Vegas”. But, in addition, Diaz starred in action movies such as the “Charlie’s Angels” remake and even voiced Princess Fiona in the “Shrek” movie saga, in its English version. She is currently 49 years old and decided to retire from the world of acting.

Take a breath before seeing how the 5 main actors of The Mask look today. Source: instagram @camerondiaz

Peter Greene played the villain of “The mask”, Dorian Tyrell. Unlike Carrey and Diaz, his career was not as prolific. He is currently 56 years old.

Take a breath before seeing how the 5 main actors of The Mask look today. Source: Instagram Production Terra.

His most remembered participation, in addition to being Dorian in “The mask” It was that of the policeman Zed in “Pulp Fiction”, also from 1994 and directed by Quentin Tarantino.