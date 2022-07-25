Cecilio Domínguez arrives in Torreón to sign with Santos

Paraguayan soccer player Cecilio Dominguez will be back in the Liga MX, after finishing his contract with the Austin F.C. of the MLS, and in the next few hours he will be announced as a new reinforcement of Santos Laguna for the Opening 2022in what will be his second stage in Mexico after playing for the Águilas del América.

The Paraguayan soccer player is already in Torreón to present his physical and medical exams, and sign his new contract with the Warriors; when he arrived at the airport he already offered his first words and posed with the colors of Santos.

“A lot (he can contribute), I am very happy, confident, happy to be here and help the team, I score a lot of goals,” Domínguez told Daniel Velasco, a reporter from TUDN.

“Happy, (Santos) is a great team that always fights. (Fentanes) was waiting for me, I still don’t talk much about it (what do you expect from him),” he added.

Cecilio Domínguez was in the Águilas del América from 2016 to 2019, leaving good feelings mainly in his early years, although he left through the back door after falling into an irregular level; After leaving the Liga MX he went to soccer in Argentina with Independiente, he returned to his country with Guaraní, and later arrived at Austin in the MLS.

The Guaraní arrives as a replacement for Brian Lozano, who left the region to sign for Peñarol from Uruguay, and it is expected that in the next few hours his signing will be made official to put himself under the command of Eduardo Fentanes.