Capri, racing cars at auction for the LuisaViaRoma and Unicef ​​gala: it’s a hunt for an invitation, super guest Jennifer Lopez

L’Harley Davidson Captain America, the two-wheeled car by Easy Rider, a film that has entered the history of world cinema, will be one of the cult objects, even if it is a very faithful replica, which will be auctioned on Saturday 30 July in the large cloister of the Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri during the charity gala organized by the Florentine maison Luisaviaroma together with Unicef. The guest star of the event will be Jennifer Lopez which attracted the international elite to the island, which will be the parterre of the particular evening, in a midsummer night where funds worth millions of euros will certainly be raised. As already happened in the previous edition, collecting 5 million euros, thanks to the charity auction that will see the paperon de paperoni that LuisaViaRoma and Unicef ​​have invited to the event compete.

But to raise the attention of guests even more, together with the Harley Davidson Captain America motorcycle, a legend of the 80s identical in mechanical characteristics and the small tanks studded with the colors of the American flag also catch the eye. sissy bar mounted behind the saddle and the decidedly wide handlebar as is the characteristic of the Harley Davidson, the red racing car will also go to the charity auction Ares S1 Project Speedster, one of the latest models from the young Modena-based company that produces luxury super cars reserved for a few. The car manufacturer founded in 2014 by Dany Bahar and Waleed al Ghafari. Two world-class managers who love luxury, beauty and daring design cars, luxurious interiors and power on the road. The Modenese atelier creates one-of-a-kind “Bespoke” super cars in limited and customized series. Among these, the one that will be auctioned at the Certosa di San Giacomo.

The two specimens that for two days have attracted the curiosity of tourists, vacationers, regulars and young lions who spend their holidays in Capri, are exhibited on the terrace of the funicular, in the shadow of the Piazzetta bell tower. They were the two most admired attractions of the summer. And while the hunt for an invitation to participate in the concert, gala and evening in the Certosa has begun, given the impossibility of being able to enter the fourteenth-century monument given the powerful security service that monitors the entrance which is allowed only to those who are in possession of the precious ticket necessary to participate in the dinner costing several thousand euros, which will also go to charity. In fact, the initiative that was put in place by LuisaViaRoma, the Tuscan company among the leaders of fashion and luxury e-commerce, has once again chosen Capri as testimonial at its event and in addition to the concert of JLO, a veteran from last week’s wedding in Las Vegas, she will surely land in Capri with her new husband Ben Affleck.

Always big names are the protagonists of the evening linked to Unicef, last year on the stage of the Certosa Katy Perry, John Legend, Madame and Orlando Bloom, Clean Bandit, the pop-star Rita Ora and the legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed . And in the parterre of the great fourteenth-century cloister, names stood out to make Hollywood directors and producers pale: Alessandra Mastronardi (GoodWill Ambassador Unicef ​​Italia), Natasha Poly, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tina Kunakey, Cindy Bruna, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse, Lorenzo Serafini, Lena Perminova, Hana Cross, Iris Law, Jordan Barrett, Sofia Resing, Valentina Sampaio, Ross McCall, Federico Cesari, Sophia Roe, Chiara Scelsi, Dark Wayne Santana, Stefanie Giesinger, Marcus Butler, Leonie Hanne, Jaime Xie, Cheyenne Maya Carty, Bojana Krsmanovic, Giulia Maenza, Xiayan Guo, Maya Carthy, Ludovica Frasca, Josefine Henning Jensen, Belen Hostalet, Mathilde Gohler, Clara Soccini, Eli Mizrahi. Among the Italians Matteo Renzi with his wife Agnese and Flavio Briatore with Elisabetta Gregoraci.

During the gala evening, just to keep the attention on the real reason that pushed the Florentine brand and Unicef ​​to organize the event, a documentary made in Jordan will be screened, which will also be followed by a connection with the Unicef ​​in Ukraine. Luisaviaroma with Unicef ​​carried out a field mission in Jordan to testify, through a project, consisting of a documentary film signed by Francesco Petitti, a photojournalistic report by the New York Times reporter Alessandro Grassani. The story transferred to the film that will be screened in the Certosa di San Giacomo, is told by the correspondent Raffaele Palizza, the work done for Syrian children and families who have fled to the country and how the funds raised with charity events are used.