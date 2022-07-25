Cameron Díaz reveals the dark job for which he could end up in jail

Cameron Diaz attended as a guest Podcast ‘Second Life’in which he did an amazing confession that has not left anyone indifferent and it is that what he has told could have ended his career even before it began.

Díaz has told Hilary Kerr, the host of the aforementioned podcast, the surprising story he lived in Paris when he was barely 20 years old.

THE AMAZING WORK OF CAMERON DÍAZ

“I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris, share a flat with a girl who is still one of my best friends and try to make a living as a model. However, I was there for a year and did not work a single day.”, began by telling the actress who just a few weeks ago announced her return to acting with Netflix.

Later, she confessed the only job she was offered, something very far from what she was looking for: “The only thing they offered me was something that I think was working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God. It was in the early 90s and they gave me a locked suitcase in which the clothes I was supposed to parade in that country were supposed to be.”, revealed the actress, who, however, did not suspect anything strange at that time and, in fact, only began to consider that possibility once she landed in Morocco.

“I am a blue-eyed blonde girl in Morocco. I am wearing ripped jeans and platform boots, with my hair down… I felt insecure and abandoned the suitcase after confessing that the contents were not mine to the airport authorities”, concluded Cameron Díaz, who assured that he later realized that if he had completed the instructions given to him in Paris, he would probably have ended up arrested for drug trafficking.

Shortly after that turbulent and bizarre experiencea, Cameron Diaz’s luck changed and soon landed her first role, the character of Tina Carlyle in ‘The Mask’starring Jim Carreywhich ended up being the role that would serve as a springboard to launch her career and lead her to the international success she enjoys today.