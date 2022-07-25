Cameron Diaz announces that he does not consider returning to the cinema

Cameron Diaz made the decision to give up her acting career in 2014. The first announcement was that it was going to be a temporary pausebut five years later she became a mother for the first time. Raddix Madden came into the world in December 2019, and the plans of the interpreter changed completely.

Now, after more than six years, the protagonist of Something happens with Mary has granted a interview radio to the program Quarantined with Brucewhere he has confessed that he does not consider returning to the film industry because his next few years “will be focused on being wife Y mother“.

Sad news for fans

Despite the fact that his movie roles were in decline over the years, Cameron Diaz was one of those actresses admired by the public, especially for comedy lovers. But he also left great interpretations on more serious, high-budget films, so I was very surprised by your goodbye to the cameras.

However, this second announcement in which has reiterated its decision, has not impacted as much as the first. Of course, there are many of his followers who have regretted the one who aims to be the end of Cameron Diaz as an actressalthough they also celebrate the beginning of their new family stage.

He can’t be separated from his daughter

Cameron Diaz has assured that his top priority right now is her family: “My next few years will be focused on being a wife and a mother, which is the most satisfying thing that ever happened to me. Has been the best of my life until now, without a doubt”, assured the actress, very happy at the time of announcing it.

“I feel like it’s everything i waited for a long time. I can dedicate myself to it without having other distractions. I can’t imagine combining the fact of being a mother, at the point where I am now – with a daughter who is barely one year old – and having to be on a set 14 or 16 hours a day, away from her ” , Fiona’s voice has reasoned in Shrek.

Leave the door open to return

Although the decision seems clear Y meditatedthe statement has not sounded as resounding as in 2014. And it seems that Cameron Díaz has certain Doubtsespecially looking to the future: “You can never say ‘never’ in the life. I am not that kind of person. But go back to making a movie? I don’t think about it… but well, who knows“, the artist continued.

Of course, in the same way, she has reiterated that “for now, being a mother, I can’t imagine“. Some statements that leave his future as an interpreter very uncertain. Of course, Cameron Diaz does not regret her past, and she appears on her social networks as an actress. But it should be noted that she is the second profession that appears, since “mother” is the first one written on it.