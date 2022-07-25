British actor David Warner, known for films Titanic and The Iron Cross, dies at the age of 80

One of the famous British actors known to be the villains of many filmsDavid Warner, died on Sunday at a residence in Denville Hall, very close to London, at the age of 80after facing a battle against cancer that he suffered.

The news was revealed by his family to media such as the BBCin which they pointed out that he will always be remembered as a man with a good heart, generous and compassionate, just as there will always be an image of him in the cinema, television and also in the theater.

“In these last 18 months he has faced his diagnosis with the grace and dignity that characterized him. We will miss him and remember him as a man with a good heart.”the family commented.

Warner was born in Manchester and began his career in 1963, when he participated in Tom Jonesto later continue in a leading role in Morgan, a clinical casea film that led him to get a BAFTA, while preparing for Call for a dead.

In the early 1970s, he agreed to continue to The Ballad of Cable Hogue Y straw dogsby Sam Peckinpah and returned to work with him on the iron cross.

We got used to seeing Warner as a villain who had a rather unpleasant end, as happened in The prophecy of 1976. But that was not all, He was in time passengers, The French Lieutenant’s Wifebut it wasn’t until 1982 that he got a part in the famous TRONfollowed by Christmas story Y in the company of wolves.

In 1997 he was in titanica as the person who wanted to separate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was also seen in scream 2 Y Planet of the Apes of Tim Burton, in addition to arriving again at Disney with Mary Poppins Returns in 2018.

His work is also remote to some series like Twin Peaks, Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful, The Alienist, Wallander and in addition to being in the franchise of star trek and its spin-off films, the last frontier Y that unknown country.

Rest in peace David Warner.

***

Do not miss the best content of Spaghetti Code through our channel of Youtube.