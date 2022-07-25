Bob Rafelson, director of ‘My life is my life’ and producer of ‘Easy Rider’, dies at 89

This Saturday night he died of natural causes. Bob Rafaelson. He was 89 years old and died in his house in Aspen, Colorado, according to his wife, he told media such as The Hollywood Reporter. Rafelson had been retired from cinema for nearly two decades, but his imprint remained intact as an indispensable figure in cinema during the 1960s and, above all, the 1970s, being a promoter of the so-called new hollywood in the company of his friend and regular partner, Jack Nichsolson. Thanks to Rafelson in his role as producer, without going any further, we had classics of the time such as Easy Riderin 1969, and The last moviein 1971. However, also in his role as director he accumulated great achievements.

Born in New York, Rafelson refused to follow his father’s textile business and in his early twenties embarked on a grand adventure across the US, becoming a rodeo rider while studying philosophy. In the 1960s he broke into Hollywood and was able to get on television, being in charge of The Monkees. This NBC series wanted to squeeze the international success of the Beatles (particularly the Beatles of What a night we had that day!) bringing to the US a fictitious group but with great charisma and catchy songs. They were selected Davy JonesMichael NesmithMicky Dolenz Y peter tork.

The Monkees benefited from the compositions of Neil Diamond Y Harry Nilsson and released four albums. Towards the end of the decade they were so famous that NBC wanted to dedicate a movie to them, and Rafelson himself wanted to take over the production company he had just set up, Raybert Productions, and turning to a great friend he had just made, Nicholson. Rafelson thought it a good idea to write the script with his colleague during an LSD trip, and the resulting film (Head) baffled everyone. Head it had an outlandish plot, it scoffed at all the controversial issues of its day, and it was generally quite incoherent. The critics crushed it, but it ended up being a cult film.

By then Raybert Productions had already partnered with Dennis Hopperand in 1969 they premiered Easy Rider. They starred Hopper himself with Peter Fonda (and Nicholson having a small role), finding a popular phenomenon that knew how to channel the confused spirit of its time and paved the way for the New Hollywood. Buoyed by their success, a year later Rafelson and Nicholson developed My life is my lifewith Rafelson directing. My life is my life It told the story of a man who turned his back on his rights to go to work on an oil platform, undertaking an existential crisis that made the film one of the most acclaimed of 1970.

My life is my life garnered four Oscar nominations (including one for Nicholson, earning his second nomination), while Raybert Productions was rebranded as BBS Productions and developed another fundamental film of the time: The last moviedirected by Peter Bogdanovich. Shortly after Rafelson would repeat with Nicholson directing The King of Marvin Gardens, and according to BBS Productions it stalled, he did not hesitate to continue directing on his own. This is how it premiered the great bodyguard in 1976, and returned with Nicholson in the postman Always calls two timeswhere his friend shared a poster with Jessica Lang to review a film noir classic with lana turner.





In the early 1980s, however, Rafelson’s difficult character played a trick on him, when he assaulted a Fox executive and was fired from the set of brubakerwho starred Robert Redford while Stuart Rosenberg ended up replacing Rafelson. Although it was around then that he headed for Lionel Richie his famous video clip all night long, Rafelson’s career was never the same, regaining some notoriety in the 90s thanks to collaborating again with his faithful Nicholson. So he directed him to Ellen Barkin in romantic comedy she never refusesin 1992, and repeated in Blood&Wine.

East thriller of 1996 gave him the award for Best Actor to Michael Cain at the San Sebastian Festival, and finally Rafelson decided to retire from cinema shortly after the decade was over. His last movie, like that, was For no apparent reasonadaptation of Dashiell Hammett who starred Samuel L. Jacksonny Jovovich mile.

