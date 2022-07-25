Bob Rafelson, co-creator of The Monkees, dies at 89

Digital Millennium

The writer, director and producer Bob Rafelson has died at the age of 89 of natural causes on the night of last Saturday the 23rd July at his home in Aspen, Colorado, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with his late partner Bert Schneider, Rafelson co-created the classic NBC sitcom The Monkees, which premiered in 1966. The pair had been inspired by the 1964 Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night, and decided to develop a television series about a fictional band.

Rafelson served as a producer and later an executive producer on the show, also directing several episodes. The Monkees it ran for two seasons until 1968. In 1967, the show won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

After the series ended, Rafelson led The Monkees to the big screen in 1968’s Head, which he wrote and produced with Jack Nicholson. Rafelson also directed the film.

Born in New York City in 1933, Rafelson worked with Jack Nicholson on seven titles in all, including Easy Rider (1969), Five Easy Pieces (1970) and The King Of Marvin Gardens (1972).

Earned Oscar nominations for co-writing and producingr Five Easy Pieces, that established Nicholson as a star.

Rafelson continued to make films until 2002. In 1976, he directed the film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger Stay Hungry. His last feature film project was the 2002 thriller not good deed, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Milla Jovovich.

In 1986, Rafelson directed the official video for Lionel Richie’s single All Night Long.

The original Monkees lineup consisted of Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork and Davy Jones. Dolenz, 77, is the only surviving member of the group. Nesmith died last December at age 78, and Tork passed away in 2019 at the age of 77. Jones died in 2012 at the age of 66.

