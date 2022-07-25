Blackpink announce “Ready for Love” video

The music video of Ready for Love of Blackpink is coming. Yesterday, Sunday 24 July, Blackpink sang the hitherto unreleased song during “The Virtual”, PUBG Mobile’s first in-game concert. At the end of the performance, the group announced that the video of the song will be released this Friday, July 29th. The publication is expected at 12 o’clock on the American east coast, or 6 o’clock in Italy.

The group shared the news on social media, where they posted a teaser poster for Ready to Love.

In July, YG Entertainment, a leading South Korean music agency, released a statement regarding the group. He announced that the quartet – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – are in the “final stages of recording a new album”. The statement also made it known that Blackpink’s new music will arrive in August along with “a continuing large-scale project that will extend into the second half of the year.”

After the release of the new album, the 4 artists “will kick off what will be the biggest world tour in the history of a K-pop girlband later this year“.

Check out the teaser poster of Ready for Love of the Blackpinks below.



