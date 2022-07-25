Black Adam, the new trailer of the film with The Rock

From New Line Cinema comes the action adventure Black Adamthe first feature film ever to explore the history of the DC Superhero, starring Dwayne Johnsonand directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”). Collet-Serra directed the film from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines And Sohrab Noshirvanion a screen story of the same Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, based on the DC characters. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker And CC Beck. Here is the new trailer presented in San Diego during Comic-Con:

Johnson stars opposite Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “That Night in Miami”) as Hawkman; Noah Centineo (“All The Times I’ve Written I Love You”) as Atom Smasher; Sarah Shahi (“Sex / Life”, “Rush Hour – Paris Mission”) in those of Adrianna; Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”, “The Mummy”) is Ishmael; Quintess Swindell (“Voyagers”, “Trinkets”) is Cyclone; Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) is Amon, while Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” and James Bond franchises) plays Dr. Fate.

BRIEF SYNOPSIS

Nearly 5,000 years after he was given the almighty powers of the ancient gods, and just as quickly imprisoned, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

Black Adam will arrive in Italian cinemas on 20 October 2022 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.