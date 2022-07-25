Billie Eilish surprisingly releases two new songs

“A little surprise for you… TWO NEW PIECES !!! TV And The 30th !!! These songs mean so much to me. I am so glad they are yours. Guitar Songs IT’S AVAILABLE NOW !!!“.

It is with these words and with a post published on Instagram, in a completely unexpected way, that Billie Eilish announced the release of two new acoustic songsentitled “TV” And “The 30th”And included in a digital single called Guitar Songsas both are based on acoustic guitar accompaniment.

This is a new recording project for the American singer-songwriter, after the success of her latest album “Happier Than Ever“ which has ridden incredible numbers in terms of streaming and views since the publication of last July 30, 2021.

The first of the two songs, which Billie Eilish and her faithful co-author, namely brother Finneas O’Connellthey wrote together, is TV and has already been presented by the artist during his concert in Manchester on 7 June 2022. Speak both of the battle for abortion rights in the United States is another much debated topic in America and beyond, namely Johnny Depp’s trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. “The internet went crazy watching movie stars on trial as they overturn Roe vs Wade”, reads the text.

Another theme is also at the center on difficulties in emotional relationships both sentimental and friendship: “Now all my friends are gone again / because that’s what happens when you fall in love / you don’t have time, you leave them all behind / and you tell yourself it’s okay, you’re just in love”.

The text of TV

I don’t wanna talk right now

I just wanna watch TV

I’ll stay in the pool and drown

So I don’t have to watch you leave

I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer

Maybe I should get some sleep

Sinking in the sofa while they all betray each other

What’s the point of anything?

All of my friends are missing again

That’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind

You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love

Don’t know where you are right now

Did you see me on TV?

I’ll try not to starve myself

Just because you’re mad at me

And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while

What about the plans we made?

The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial

While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade

Now all of my friends are missing again

‘Cause that’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind

And you tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love

And I don’t get along with anyone

Maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem (x6)

Baby, I, baby, I, baby, I’m the problem (x5)