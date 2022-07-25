Billie Eilish surprisingly releases two new songs
“A little surprise for you… TWO NEW PIECES !!! TV And The 30th !!! These songs mean so much to me. I am so glad they are yours. Guitar Songs IT’S AVAILABLE NOW !!!“.
It is with these words and with a post published on Instagram, in a completely unexpected way, that Billie Eilish announced the release of two new acoustic songsentitled “TV” And “The 30th”And included in a digital single called Guitar Songsas both are based on acoustic guitar accompaniment.
This is a new recording project for the American singer-songwriter, after the success of her latest album “Happier Than Ever“ which has ridden incredible numbers in terms of streaming and views since the publication of last July 30, 2021.
The first of the two songs, which Billie Eilish and her faithful co-author, namely brother Finneas O’Connellthey wrote together, is TV and has already been presented by the artist during his concert in Manchester on 7 June 2022. Speak both of the battle for abortion rights in the United States is another much debated topic in America and beyond, namely Johnny Depp’s trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. “The internet went crazy watching movie stars on trial as they overturn Roe vs Wade”, reads the text.
Another theme is also at the center on difficulties in emotional relationships both sentimental and friendship: “Now all my friends are gone again / because that’s what happens when you fall in love / you don’t have time, you leave them all behind / and you tell yourself it’s okay, you’re just in love”.
The text of TV
I don’t wanna talk right now
I just wanna watch TV
I’ll stay in the pool and drown
So I don’t have to watch you leave
I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer
Maybe I should get some sleep
Sinking in the sofa while they all betray each other
What’s the point of anything?
All of my friends are missing again
That’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind
You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love
Don’t know where you are right now
Did you see me on TV?
I’ll try not to starve myself
Just because you’re mad at me
And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while
What about the plans we made?
The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial
While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade
Now all of my friends are missing again
‘Cause that’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind
And you tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love
And I don’t get along with anyone
Maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I’m the problem
I don’t wanna talk right now
I just wanna watch TV
I’ll stay in the pool and drown
So I don’t have to watch you leave
I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer
Maybe I should get some sleep
Sinking in the sofa while they all betray each other
What’s the point of anything?
