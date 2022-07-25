Ben Affleck already tired of marriage to Jennifer Lopez? The photo on the Seine amuses the web

Paris is the city of love. Its lights, its colors and the sunsets that are reflected on the Seine river make it the most suggestive and romantic city ever. Not surprisingly, Paris was chosen by the newlyweds Bennifer as a destination for their honeymoon. Their love was born on the set of Extreme love – Tough love from Martin Brest becoming a couple in the sights of gossip. After being apart for a long time due to their turbulent relationship, they get back together in 2021 and soon announce their marriage. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in secret at the exact stroke of midnight between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July. The two lovers celebrated their wedding in Las Vegas in a pink Cadillac and, from the world capital of weddings they flew to the capital of love: Paris. But maybe the jet leg was too heavy because Ben made a little gaffe, let’s hope Jennifer forgives him!

Surprise! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married: his honeymoon gaffe

After celebrating the surprise wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen to start their honeymoon in Paris in the company of their children, born from previous relationships. JLo is the mother of the twins Emme and Max that she had with Marc Anthonywhile Affleck had three children along with Jennifer Garner: Violet, Samuel and Seraphina. Together they first indulged in a family lunch, then a private cruise along the Seine and it was during this tour that Ben would have committed the embarrassing gaffe. Maybe he ate too much or the Paris breeze relaxed him so much that he fell asleep. From the photo below, the actor was paparazzo just as he takes a nap with his legs stretched out along the railing, head back and mouth open. Watch out for the flies Ben!

