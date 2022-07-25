‘As a rival it was a bone pain…’

Jose Luis ‘Parejita’ Lopez assured that facing Cuauhtemoc Blanco It was a headache, because he had skills that were not attainable, but having him as a partner was genius because of the person he was.

It was in an interview with Jorge ‘Donkey’ Van Ranking and with Juan Carlos Gabriel deAnda in ‘Saga Fut’ that both former soccer players talked about ‘Temo’ as a soccer player.

“I even played as a teammate in Irapuato. My respects to him, dude. The opponent is a pain in the ass. It was everything he told you on the court, ”he confessed on Lopez Couple.

For its part, Gabriel de Anda He confessed that this was because of the confidence that being the best Mexican soccer player gave him in those years, in addition to the fact that he was brave and that he was not physically “athletic”.

“The confidence he had to be the best, he was brave; Physically you saw him and said ‘this guy can’t be a soccer player, he works as a bully’, and he started in second gear. you were surprised

“It happened to me in 92 Atlante-America, they screwed us 5-1 and he scored four goals for us. We used to say ‘that hunchback what a fart’”, said Juan Carlos in the talk.

Finally, couple He recalled: “There is a play, we have there in Irapuato, in the rejection he takes it out and in that play, well, you did not give a penny for Cuau, but in that rejection Cuau starts before half court, against a guy and He took a stretch and scored a goal”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: VIDEO: LIONEL MESSI SING “BRAZIL TELL ME WHAT YOU FEEL”