An NFT company will create a Minecraft clone as a complaint against Mojang’s position

In order to understand this headline and, above all, what I am going to talk about next, the ideal is that you take a look at it to this article of my colleague Claudio in which he told what is the position of the creators of Minecraft around NFTs. But, to summarize and streamline everything a bit: Mojang will not approve the use of this type of technology within its video game; something that has raised several ampoyas within a company called NFTWorld.

But, Why is the case of the latter special? Well, because they have released a series of statements through their social networks with which they announce the movement they will make as a complaint against the position of the creators of Minecraft. And prepare yourselves, because the thing does not have any kind of waste:

NFT World is a company that was dedicated to selling Minecraft seeds as if they were NFTs ❗

❗ The company ensures that, as a counter response to Mojang’s ban, will create their own video game with NFTs ❓

that, as a counter response to Mojang’s ban, ❓ They also ensure that will have a visual style and gameplay very similar to those of Minecraft ❓

❓ However, they assure that it will not be a mere clone of the video game of Mojang and that they will try to go beyond what the studio has gone with Minecraft

I can’t help but feel a bit lazy every time an NFT company ends up running these kinds of ads. Above all, because I don’t like the vindictive tone that is born from something that, clearly, will worsen the world of video games as we know it if it doesn’t grow in a controlled way. Anyway… What do you and you think?