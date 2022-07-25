American filmmaker Bob Rafelson passed away at the age of 89 – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

The American filmmaker Bob Rafelson, director of films such as My life is my life Y the postman Always calls two timesdied this Saturday at the age of 89 at his home in Aspen, Colorado, his assistant reported in a statement

Jolene Wolff, who worked with Rafelson for 38 years at his production company, declared that the filmmaker “died peacefully and surrounded by his family.”

Although its beginnings date back to the 1960s, the film My life is my life (1971) catapulted him as a relevant name among the directors of his generation. Starring Jack Nicholson as Bobby Dupea, the production was a character-focused road movie reflecting Rafelson’s vision of a stranger in deep, unrevealed pain.

The film, nominated for four Oscars, including best picture, also heralded Nicholson’s arrival as a major star and earned him his first best actor nomination. Rafelson would also work with Nicholson as a writer or director on films like the postman Always calls two times in 1981 and blood and wine in 1996.

From the start, Rafelson’s first three films marked a new depth in American cinema through dysfunctional families, frustrated ambitions, and alienation. My life is my life, The King of Marvin Gardens in 1972 and the great bodyguard in 1976.

Between 1966 and 1968 he was in charge of the popular NBC series monkiesabout a made-up Beatles-inspired rock group that earned Rafelson an Emmy for Comedy Series in 1967.

On the occasion of his death, the vocalist and drummer of the Monkees, Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of the musical group, told the press: “One day in the spring of 1966, I left my architecture classes to audition for a new TV show called The Monkees. The show’s co-creator/producer was Bob Rafelson.”

“At first, I mistook him for another actor there for the audition. Needless to say, I got the part and it completely changed my life. Sadly, Bob passed away, but I was able to send him a message telling him how eternally grateful he was that he saw something in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, my friend,” he added.

Later, among a vast filmography, would come the psychological thriller The case of the black widow (1987), mountains of the moon (1990) and Poodle Springs for HBO, an adaptation of a Raymond Chandler story.

