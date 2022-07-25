American filmmaker Bob Rafelson dies

Although its beginnings go back to the decade of the “60, the film “My life is my life” (1971) catapulted him as a relevant name among the directors of his generation. Starring Jack Nicholson Like Bobby Dupea, the film was a character-driven road movie that reflected Rafelson’s vision of a stranger in deep, unrevealed pain.

The film, nominated for four Oscars, including best picture, also heralded Nicholson’s arrival as a major star and earned him his first best actor nomination. Rafelson would also work with Nicholson as a writer or director on films What “The postman Always calls two times” in 1981 and “Blood and Wine” in 1996.

From the start, Rafelson’s first three films marked a new depth in American cinema through dysfunctional families, frustrated ambitions, and alienation. “My Life is My Life”, “The King of Marvin Gardens” in 1972 and “The Great Bodyguard” in 1976.

Between 1966 and 1968 he was in charge of the popular NBC series “Monkees”about a made-up Beatles-inspired rock group that earned Rafelson an Emmy for Comedy Series in 1967.

On the occasion of his death, the vocalist and drummer of the monkies, mickey dolenzthe last surviving member of the musical group, told the press, “One day in the spring of 1966, I dropped out of my architecture classes to audition for a new television show called ‘The Monkees.'” Co-creator /show producer was Bob Rafelson”

“At first I mistook him for another actor there for the audition. Needless to say, I got the part and it completely changed my life. Sadly, Bob passed away last night, but I was able to send him a message telling him how eternally grateful I was for him.” to see something in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, my friend,” he added.

Later, among a vast filmography, would come the psychological thriller “The Case of the Black Widow” (1987), “Mountains of the Moon” (1990) and “Poodle Springs” for HBOan adaptation of a story by Raymond Chandler.