Alan Estrada is the first Mexican to visit the Titanic; this was the expedition

The Mexican actor and youtuber, Allan Estradabecame the first Mexican to meet one of the most famous and largest ships in the world, The Titanicwhose remains are found in the depths of the sea.

Alan Estrada plunged into the depths of the ocean in an expedition that, according to him, requires no previous preparation, just being passionate about adventure and having resistance to small and confined places.

According to the video published by the youtuber, he entered a capsule with four other crew members that descended more than three thousand meters into the sea. And, although they had technical communication problems, which almost caused the mission to be aborted, they managed to see the old ocean liner.

Just like in the movie ‘Titanic’in which the researchers went through the wreckage of the ship until they found the necklace of Rose, played by Kate Winslet; Alan Estrada, toured part of the ship and to become one of the few tourists to have the same views.

The Mexican actor was even able to see the bow, that famous place in front of the ship, characteristic of the film, where Leonardo Dicaprio raises his arms and recites the dialogue, “I am the king of the world.”

Faced with questions from followers of the youtuber about whether it was worth such an expensive trip to see the Titanic, Alan Estrada replied that he recommends waiting until the price drops.

“It costs 250 thousand dollars. I think that, for that price, honestly and being objective, you will have to wait a bit for it to be worth what you are paying. […] The company is dedicated to submersibles […]They have very little idea of ​​what customer service is. […] At times, it seems that they do not share the information with you, ”he commented.

This is because Alan Estrada requested the videos in 4k to complement his content, but the company did not want to share the material from the expedition to the Titanic. Something that they had previously agreed upon.

