Airbus will test an open turboprop engine on a gigantic A380

There are a variety of reasons why commercial airlines want increasingly fuel-efficient aircraft. gas. First of all, airlines have to meet with their publicly stated sustainability goals. Second, carriers must comply with government regulations to be less carbon intensive . Also is a direct method for increase profits . If less money is spent on fuel, the airline can keep a higher percentage of ticket revenue . CFM International believes it has the technology to unlock those benefits. .

CFM International is developing a concept of open turboprop engine as part of its Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engine (RISE) program. CFM is a 50-50 joint venture between General Electric and Safran, a French aerospace and defense company. CFM believes that the concept of turboprop open could generate sufficient efficiency gains in con sum of fuel to reduce CO2 emissions by 20% with traditional Jet-A fuel. The ultimate goal of the RISE program is to develop the core technologies for the next generation of aircraft engines.

This level of development requires extensive testing. At the Farnborough Air Show, CFM announced a partnership with Airbus to flight test the concept on an A380 test aircraft. The turboprop concept open is based on a propeller four meters of diameter placed versus non-rotating variable pitch stators. The engine will undergo ground testing and validation flight at GE Aviation’s engine test center in Victorville, California. It will then be mounted on the A380 for testing at the Airbus flight test center in Toulouse, France.

Sabine Klauke, Airbus Technical Director, said:

“New propulsion technologies will play an important role in achieving aviation’s net-zero emissions goals, along with new aircraft designs and sustainable energy sources. By evaluating, maturing and validating the architecture of the turboprop engine open using a dedicated flight test demonstrator, we are collaborating with another significant contribution to advancing the technological building blocks that will enable us to achieve our industry-wide decarbonization goals.”

It will be interesting to see what improvements the RISE program produces and how its potential efficiency expands to rest of the commercial aviation industry.