Adam Sandler: from critical scorn to Oscar bet while still doing business as usual – Ramona

In one of the scenes of Garra (the basketball drama that has been, since its premiere on June 3, the most watched Netflix movie in the world) the character played by the Madrid player Juancho Hernangómez rehearses his triple shot. In front of him, the scout for him who became a coach, played by Adam Sandler, tries to distract him: “Your mother is a whore!”, “Your sweat smells like piss!”. The objective of the test is to make the young man overcome his weak point, the irascibility with which he reacts to the insults of his opponents, which on the court makes him lose his temper and fail. The weak point that he also had at his age. “They will always try to touch your morale, but you have to be like an iceberg, floating full of edges and sinking ships,” he says.

Your interpreter knows what he is talking about. Few stars are so used to receiving such furious hatred as the one that Adam Sandler has been receiving since the beginning of his career from the bulk of a critic who, in turn, impotent, has seen the comedian chain one commercial success after another; the last of them, his exclusive agreements with Netflix, for which he has earned 420 million dollars since 2015. The attacks continue, but there is no doubt that Sandler is still there. Like an iceberg.

However, with Garra the same is not happening. The film has received overwhelming favor from critics (the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which computes the ratings of professionals around the world, gives it an approval rating of 92%, the highest for a title starring Sandler), which has particularly praised the performance of its protagonist, whom some already place in the list of favorites for the next awards season. A situation similar to the one that the New York comedian experienced with Rough Diamonds (2019), when he won, among others, the Best Actor award at the Independent Spirit Awards and ironically threatened to make a “deliberately bad” film if he was not given the Oscar too.

Despite the fact that he was not given it (nor was he nominated), Sandler has not kept his word. Journalists such as David Ehrlich, from Indiewire, have spoken of Garra as a film far removed from what the actor usually offers, “more similar to Jerry Maguire or The Way Back than any of the other Happy Madison productions [el sello del humorista]”. However, despite the change in register, the unconditional viewer of Adam Sandler can easily appreciate certain connections between this film and his comedies as a whole.

That a process of managing emotions is at the center of the argument already puts Garra in relation to the archetype on which Sandler based his humor, at least, in its beginnings: the figure of the immature who screams and suffers violent outbursts if he does not get what he wants. what he wants or things go wrong. Even in the relationship between his character and that of Hernangómez, a temperamental boy with an old injury crime chasing him, there is a mechanic similar to that in the comedy Happy Gilmore (Terminagolf) (1996), where a teacher played by Carl Weathers he was trying to teach young Sandler to relax and stop continually losing his temper, in order to help him conquer the pinnacle of golf.

“Criticism insists on separating them because it is a more serious, adult, apparently deeper approach. But it is not like that”, says Roberto Alcover Oti, who in 2015 coordinated the book Adam Sandler, consulted by ICON. Infinite Childhood (Macnulti Editores), where authors such as Noel Ceballos, Tonio L. Alarcón or Diego Salgado rigorously analyze the keys to the comedian’s filmography and claim the presence of a discourse in his films. In addition to Happy Gilmore, for Alcover Oti, who was critical in publications such as Directed by…, Images of Actuality or Miradas de Cine, “it is difficult not to see, in the figure of the Garra scout, the adult player of El clan de los bonebreaker”, a comedy starring Sandler in 2005, where he played a football player in prison. “In the last stage of it, mainly as a result of the Big Boys saga [2010-2013], Sandler has reflected, always humorously, on the hard journey to maturity of his late-adolescent heroes. And this is what Garra is about, in a certain way”.

In the trial at the climax of Cool Dad (1999), the boy Sandler’s character takes on to cover for a friend testifies and reviews what he’s learned with him: “He taught me that Styx is the best band in the world and They just get a bad rap because most critics are cynical assholes.” Next, in the key interrogation to avoid jail, Sandler decides to demonstrate his maturity by offering to be interrogated by his biggest critic: his own father. During the exchange, the understanding and catharsis between the two makes everyone present in the room, in tears, decide to call their parents to also settle pending accounts and reconcile; a scene definitely not suitable for “cynical assholes”.

The film encapsulates an essential element in the works of its protagonist: the victory against the society of order by people who do not follow the discipline of the system. The main character, a downright bum, is helped in court by a gang of excluded people made up of a drunk, a beggar, an immigrant and some homosexual friends. And another theme evidently present is that of the family, also key in Garra; a constant in Sandler, which acts as a vehicle for the maturity of his characters. In Infinite Childhood, Alcover Oti highlights how Click (2006) leads to the understanding that “a narcissistic choice of existence can only lead to oblivion and loneliness”, while Big Children draws the “lost paradise” of childhood as something that “it can be enjoyed again through children.”

Oti further argues in the book that the characters Sandler has played in his celebrated dramatic forays, such as Punch-Drunk Love (2002) or Make Me Laugh (2009), can be “deciphered as dark, sorrowful versions , realistic, from their usual figures”. In the first of them, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (which won the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival that year), Sandler plays another character with a developmental problem in childhood and in a perpetual state of nervousness, who lives a love story while trying to make his way through a hostile world with screams and blows. The staging also allows us to observe something similar to gags at the wrong time or out of tune in the footage, like jokes whose planning is overwhelmed by reality. Although there are those who have come to interpret it as an indie version of Superman, Anderson, also the author of titles such as Magnolia or Licorice Pizza, has always defended that what he wanted to do was, essentially, “an Adam Sandler film of art and essay”.

“There are not two Sandlers, but one: the one who sublimates his desire for success and the one who cannot stop expressing the human side of it,” Roberto Alcover Oti tells ICON about the disparity with which the archetype is faced from different films. In the book, precisely, he wonders if the greater or lesser acceptance of critics and the public to the actor’s cinema can be due to whether he is presented in a “destructive way” and not as a winner who achieves success without disheveled, ” perhaps because we feel closer to those loser and fragile archetypes, or perhaps because we find it frustrating to project ourselves onto someone who turns their defects into virtues to succeed, since we don’t always achieve it”, he reflects.

In his acceptance speech for the Independent Spirit Award, in 2020, for Diamonds in the Rough, Adam Sandler, in addition to thanking the critics for their effort to “pretend” not to hate him “for five minutes”, apparently sarcastically claimed independent cinema as ” an important part” of his filmography, “from my fearless look at the American educational system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath named Billy Madison [1995] to my scathing exploration of college football and its manipulation of socially challenged athletes like Bobby Boucher [personaje protagonista de El aguador, de 1999]”. In half a year, when the awards season begins, it will be known if Garra gives the comic the opportunity to deepen this idea while collecting new statuettes. At the moment, with the success of his movie on Netflix, these are bad times for those who can’t stand to see Sandler succeed.